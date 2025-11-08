Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Davis will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a strained left calf, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Bucks. With the star big man sidelined, Dwight Powell, Moussa Cisse and Naji Marshall are candidates for increased minutes.
