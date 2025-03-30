Davis chipped in 18 points (7-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 120-119 win over the Bulls.

Davis continues to work his way back from an adductor injury, logging 30 minutes, the most he has played since getting back on the court. It's been slow-going for Davis, especially on the offensive end of the floor. In three games, he has averaged 15.0 points on 35.3 percent shooting from the floor, adding 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. He doesn't appear to be fully confident but just the fact that he made it back at all should be seen as a huge positive.