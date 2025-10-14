default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Mavericks plan to increase Davis' minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Davis played 25 minutes in Monday's preseason win over the Jazz, so perhaps he'll log somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 minutes Wednesday. The superstar big man should be all systems go for the Oct. 22 regular-season opener against the Spurs.

More News