Davis (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Davis appears poised to miss a ninth consecutive game due to a left calf strain that he sustained against the Pacers on Oct. 29. Daniel Gafford, Derek Lively and Naji Marshall will continue see more minutes and bigger roles for as long as Davis is sidelined.

