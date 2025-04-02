Davis (groin) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Hawks.
Davis will be available to play Wednesday against Atlanta, marking the fifth game he'll play since returning from his groin injury. The superstar big man is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 37.7 percent from the floor across the last four games he's played for Dallas.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Available with minutes restriction•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Likely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Serviceable numbers Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Good to go Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Will likely play against Chicago•