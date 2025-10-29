Davis (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Davis has been nursing an Achilles issue, but that won't keep him off the floor. The superstar big man has put up some solid numbers this season, averaging 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from deep.