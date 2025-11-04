Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Davis will miss a third straight game due to a low-grade left calf strain that he suffered last Wednesday against the Pacers. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Memphis, but given his injury history, Dallas may opt to keep Davis sidelined through its upcoming two-game road trip. He can be considered doubtful for those contests, barring another update from the team.