Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Pours in 36 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg contributed 36 points (12-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 loss to the Celtics.
Flagg has been on a scoring tear despite Dallas dropping each of its last three games, averaging 39.7 points while shooting 57.7 percent from the field during that stretch. The rookie has taken on an enormous offensive burden for the Mavericks and continues to contribute across multiple categories, even as the losses pile up.
