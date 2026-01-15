Flagg (ankle) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, per the broadcast.

Flagg exited at the 6:01 mark of the second quarter with an ankle injury and went to the locker room but was able to return to action before the end of the first half. His status will continue to be monitored, and if any discomfort resurfaces for the star rookie, Klay Thompson, Ryan Nembhard and Caleb Martin could see expanded roles in his place.