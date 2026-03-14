Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Carrying doubtful tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gafford didn't play Friday against the Cavaliers due to rest, and the doubtful tag suggests the big man isn't expected to be available Sunday as well. Gafford has started in every game he's been available since Jan. 28, averaging 11.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. If he's out, look for Marvin Bagley to remain in the starting lineup.
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