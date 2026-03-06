Gafford (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Gafford is expected to miss Friday's contest as he continues to manage a lingering right ankle injury. The Mavericks' frontcourt will be significantly shorthanded for the matchup against Boston, as Marvin Bagley (neck) is also listed as doubtful. If both big men are ruled out as expected, P.J. Washington and Dwight Powell are the primary candidates to see expanded minutes at center. Gafford's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Raptors.