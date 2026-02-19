Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Game-time call for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Gafford picked up a right ankle injury in his team's final matchup before the All-Star break against the Lakers, and the issue could cause him to miss additional game action. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
