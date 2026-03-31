Gafford ended with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gafford was nearly perfect from the floor, but he would've had an even better scoring performance had he been more accurate from the charity stripe. Gafford looked impressive in his return from a two-game absence, and given that he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances, he should remain a reliable fantasy asset in the final two weeks of the regular season.