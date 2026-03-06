Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Posts efficient double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford amassed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic.
Gafford missed just one shot from the field and secured his first double-double since Feb. 5. He was also involved as a rim protector, accounting for two of his team's nine swats on the night. Gafford is averaging 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last four outings.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Solid in limited run•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Cleared from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•