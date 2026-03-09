Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Scores 21 points without missing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford accumulated 21 points (10-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 loss to the Raptors.
This was Gafford's second straight double-double and his eighth of the season. He set a new season high in points and did so without missing a single shot, but the result was yet another loss for the Mavericks. Dallas has now lost seven straight and dropped 17 of their past 19 games.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Off injury report•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful Friday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Posts efficient double-double•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Solid in limited run•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Cleared from injury report•