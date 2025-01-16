Gafford will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Gafford will join the first unit Wednesday for the Mavericks. He's averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 15 games as a starter this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Productive in second-unit role•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Full-go against Portland•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Expected to miss time•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Nights ends early with ankle sprain•