Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Gafford has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a right ankle injury but will shed his questionable tag and suit up Tuesday. The big man has started 10 consecutive games for Dallas, averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 assists in 24.1 minutes per tilt over that stretch.
