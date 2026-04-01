Gafford has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a right shoulder stinger. He'll finish with seven points (2-6 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one block across 11 minutes.

Gafford looked to be in significant discomfort as he made his way to the locker room, and the team announced shortly thereafter that he'll be shut down for the rest of the night. Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse should see an uptick in minutes in Gafford's absence.