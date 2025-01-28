Now Playing

Exum (wrist) has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Exum has yet to play a game for the Mavericks during the 2024-25 campaign, and it appears that trend will continue Wednesday. The 28-year-old guard seems to be getting closer to returning to the floor, but that likely won't happen in New Orleans.

