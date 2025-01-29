Exum (wrist) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Although Exum's 2024-25 regular-season debut won't come Wednesday, head coach Jason Kidd didn't rule out the guard playing at some point during Dallas' current five-game road trip, which ends Feb. 6 against the Celtics. In the interim, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes should continue playing significant roles for the Mavericks.