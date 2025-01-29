Exum (wrist) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Although Exum's 2024-25 regular-season debut won't come Wednesday, head coach Jason Kidd didn't rule out the guard playing at some point during Dallas' current five-game road trip, which ends Feb. 6 against the Celtics. In the interim, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes should continue playing significant roles for the Mavericks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Still not cleared for contact•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Timeline for debut still uncertain•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Not yet cleared for contact•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Not ready to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dante Exum: Out long term after wrist surgery•