Doncic (nose) will play Tuesday versus Cleveland.
Doncic will suit up for his 10th consecutive game Tuesday despite continuing to deal with lingering effects of a broken nose. He's averaging 37.0 points, 8.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds through his first two appearances since the All-Star break.
