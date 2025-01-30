The Mavericks remain optimistic that Doncic (calf) will return to the lineup prior to the All-Star break, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Dallas hasn't provided an official update on Doncic's status since he suffered a left calf strain in the Mavericks' Christmas Day loss to the Timberwolves, but just over a month removed from sustaining the injury, the star point guard appears to be progressing as expected. According to Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com, Doncic has been spotted shooting standstill jumpers at recent practices, but until he's able to resume taking part in full-contact, full-court work, a firm date for his return to game action likely won't be solidified. Doncic's ongoing absence has opened up more playing time out of the backcourt for Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes, though neither has been an especially consistent producer on a game-by-game basis.