Doncic contributed 25 points (8-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-95 victory over the Hawks.

Doncic struggled to score from inside the arc, but he was lethal from deep as he accounted for six of the Mavs' 18 threes Thursday. He registered his 47th double-double of the season and was two assists shy from recording his 21st triple-double of the year. Over his last 10 games, Doncic has averaged 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 37.0 minutes per game.