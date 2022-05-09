Doncic produced 26 points (9-25 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-101 win over Phoenix.

Doncic struggled from distance but was still able to score 26 points for a second consecutive matchup. The All-Star point guard also dished out double-digit assists and registered three steals for the first time during the postseason. Through the first four games of the second-round series, Doncic has averaged 33.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He'll look to continue his stellar play during Game 5 in Phoenix.