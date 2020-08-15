Doncic was named to the NBA's All-Bubble First Team on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Doncic put on excellent performances during the seeding games, helping the Mavs gear up for a first-round playoff matchup against the Clippers. In Doncic's seven appearances, he averaged 30.0 points on 20.6 shots, 10.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 35.6 minutes.