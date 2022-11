Mulder scored 29 points (9-20 FG, 8-18 3PT, 3-4 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 40 minutes of Saturday's 99-94 win over the G League Bulls.

Mulder was not afraid to let it fly Saturday, logging a team-high eighteen three-point attempts and leading the Skyforce in points. Mulder has enjoyed expanded usage due to the call-up of Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson, averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in their absence.