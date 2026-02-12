Sharpe supplied 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 115-110 loss to the Pacers.

Sharpe got the starting nod for the fourth time this season due to Nic Claxton (hip) being sidelined, and the former made the most of the opportunity. Sharpe racked up 19 points on extremely efficient shooting, matching his season high. The big man was also active on the glass en route to his fourth double-double on the campaign. Sharpe has scored 19 points in three of his last five outings, averaging 13.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 21.2 minutes per game during that span.