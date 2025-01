Sharpe (eye) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sharpe was added to the injury report earlier Sunday with an eye injury, but the big man will suit up and should see minutes off the bench. He's averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 17.4 minutes per game this season.