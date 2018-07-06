Nets' Jeremy Lin: Begins taking contact

Lin (knee) has progressed to taking contact, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Lin, who ruptured his patellar tendon during the first game of the 2017-18 campaign, has been making steady progress. Now taking contact, it appears safe to chalk Lin in for participation in training camp. During 2016-17, his first year with Brooklyn, he saw 24.5 minutes per game. But, he could have trouble reaching that mark this year with D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie in the fold at point guard, plus fair depth at shooting guard.