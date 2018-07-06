Nets' Jeremy Lin: Begins taking contact
Lin (knee) has progressed to taking contact, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Lin, who ruptured his patellar tendon during the first game of the 2017-18 campaign, has been making steady progress. Now taking contact, it appears safe to chalk Lin in for participation in training camp. During 2016-17, his first year with Brooklyn, he saw 24.5 minutes per game. But, he could have trouble reaching that mark this year with D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie in the fold at point guard, plus fair depth at shooting guard.
More News
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: At full speed, but without contact•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Impresses during non-contact drills•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Opts in for 2018-19 season•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Could resume running, jumping in April•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will miss rest of season with knee injury•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Suffers potentially serious knee injury Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...