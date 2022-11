Durant logged 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 loss to Philadelphia.

Durant attempted his lowest number of shots from the field this season over 18 contests, but he still managed to put up 20 points on 64.2 percent shooting. He also continues to show up in other key categories, as he's registered a block in 17 of 18 games and is averaging 6.5 boards and 5.3 assists on the year.