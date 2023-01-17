Irving (calf) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Spurs.
Irving has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to right calf soreness. Edmond Sumner is expected to enter the starting lineup in his absence. Irving's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Phoenix.
