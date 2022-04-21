Irving produced 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Celtics.

After a dazzling Game 1 performance, Irving fell flat Wednesday as the Celtics claimed a 2-0 lead in the opening-round series. The point guard's 10 points were his lowest since becoming a full-time player this season and is certainly a cause for concern with Kevin Durant also struggling to find any offensive rhythm against Boston's stifling defense through the first two games. Irving and the Nets will look to bounce back during Game 3 on Saturday in Brooklyn.