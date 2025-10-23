Porter was held to 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 season-opening loss to the Hornets.

Porter is one of the best catch-and-shoot players on this Nets team by a wide margin, although with Brooklyn lacking a true playmaker, it could be tough for him to truly utilize his shot-making abilities. He'll get plenty of opportunities as one of the better offensive players on this team, but since opposing teams will be able to zero in on him, he'll likely struggle from an efficiency standpoint.