Porter recorded 38 points (13-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Porter was highly effective from beyond the arc Thursday, which allowed the Nets to stay competitive into the fourth quarter even after falling behind early by 19 points. He tacked on 21 of his 38 points from deep, and put the finishing touches on his big night by recording his first double-double since Jan. 4. Porter has now put up 30 or more points in three of his last four matchups.