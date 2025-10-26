Porter supplied 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-107 loss to San Antonio.

It wasn't Porter's night on the offensive end, firing up 14 attempts from the field only to reach 16 total points. He was slightly more effective from beyond the arc, where he's done a good deal of damage so far this season. Porter is now 10-for-25 from downtown through three games to kick off the 2025-26 campaign.