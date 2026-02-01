Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Porter was initially slated to be available Sunday but will ultimately be inactive due to personal reasons, marking his second straight absence due to personal reasons. His continued absence could open up more opportunities for Drake Powell and Jalen Wilson off the bench, while the Nets are likely to stick with the same starting lineup from Friday featuring Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Terance Mann, Danny Wolf and Nic Claxton. Porter's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Lakers.