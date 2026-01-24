Traore ended Friday's 130-126 double-overtime loss to Boston with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes.

This was the performance that showed why Traore was a first-round pick for Brooklyn. He posted career-highs in points, steals, and minutes played against the Celtics in a double-overtime loss. Traore was Brooklyn's second-leading scorer on the night. Hopefully the 19th overall pick in last year's draft builds off of this performance as the second half of his rookie season carries on.