Perry (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.
Perry sat out Tuesday due to protocols. However, he's not a regular part of the rotation, so his availability shouldn't matter too much Wednesday.
