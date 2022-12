Omot posted 19 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 101-90 loss to the Hustle.

Omot posted a team-high in points and field-goal attempts, despite coming off the bench Tuesday. He was efficient from three-point range but shot 2-8 inside the arc.