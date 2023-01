Omot posted 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 130-97 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Omot's 17 points were tied for a team-high despite coming off the bench. During Saturday's blowout loss, he recorded a negative-four point differential.