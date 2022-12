Omot posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 win over the Skyhawks.

Omot has scored double figures off the bench in three straight games, and his 18 points were a season-high. Omot's overall impact helped him post a team-high plus-36 point differential.