Omot tallied four points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Wolves.

All four of Omot's points Sunday came from the charity stripe. Omot is shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three on the season.