Omot recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 124-102 win over Raptors 905.

Omot served as Lakeland's top scorer off the bench in Thursday's victory, as it was the first time all season where he reached the 20-point mark. The 6-foot-9 forward is now averaging 8.7 points and 2.9 boards per contest across his seven appearances with the G League Magic.