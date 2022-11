Omot tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 130-87 loss to the Swarm.

Omot got extended minutes Monday due to the Knicks being blown out. Omot struggled with his efficiency, especially from three, and posted a negative-32 mark.