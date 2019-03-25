Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs double-double against Nuggets

Sabonis scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-88 win over the Nuggets.

The Pacers' sixth man continues to have a breakout campaign -- his 26 double-doubles on the season are nearly double the career-high 15 he managed last year. Sabonis' role can make him a volatile fantasy option on a game-to-game basis, but his overall production in season-long leagues has been strong.