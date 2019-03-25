Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs double-double against Nuggets
Sabonis scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-88 win over the Nuggets.
The Pacers' sixth man continues to have a breakout campaign -- his 26 double-doubles on the season are nearly double the career-high 15 he managed last year. Sabonis' role can make him a volatile fantasy option on a game-to-game basis, but his overall production in season-long leagues has been strong.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Subdued performance Monday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sore after Sunday return•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nine points in return•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Making return Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Goes through full practice•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.