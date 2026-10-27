The Pacers don't have a timetable for Zubac's return after he suffered a left ankle injury Sunday against Brooklyn, but he was able to walk without a boot Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle stated that the big man had a lot of swelling immediately following Sunday's game, but that Zubac was doing better Monday. The team will presumably continue to evaluate him over the next few days to determine when he can return to game action. In the meantime, look for Jay Huff, who drew the start at center Monday night against Milwaukee, to see opportunities with the first unit.