Siakam contributed 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over New Orleans.

The double-double was the seventh of the season for Siakam, and only his second in 19 games since joining the Pacers. The veteran forward may be getting more comfortable with his new club, however -- Siakam has scored 20 or more points in four of the last five contests, averaging 21.2 points, 7.6 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor.