Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Doubtful for Sunday
Siakam (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Siakam is expected to miss a third straight game due to a left wrist sprain. If he's ultimately ruled out, Kobe Brown and Micah Potter would be candidates to see increased minutes.
