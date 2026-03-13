This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Listed as doubtful
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Siakam (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Siakam is expected to miss a third straight contest as the Pacers continue to exercise caution. With this news, it's likely that Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker and Micah Potter continue to play extended roles for the Pacers.