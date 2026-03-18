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section: | slug: pacers-pascal-siakam-listed-out-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Listed out for Wednesday
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Siakam (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Siakam will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs for the time being.
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